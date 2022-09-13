scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Behind hoax bomb call to 5-star hotel, promise of a chocolate – broken

Police said the call was received on the landline number of The Leela Ambience Hotel and Residences in Gurgaon.

Hotel Leela Ambience Hotel in Gurgaon. (Source: The Leela Palace website)

A 24-year-old man allegedly made a hoax bomb threat call to a five-star hotel near the Delhi-Gurgaon border on Tuesday morning, with police saying the caller is seeing a counsellor for autism and was upset the counsellor did not give him a chocolate as promised.

Police said the call was received on the landline number of The Leela Ambience Hotel and Residences in Gurgaon. The caller then switched off the phone. Security staff at the hotel informed the police control room, following which senior police officers, including DCP East Virender Vij, ACP DLF Vikas Kaushik and SHOs from nearby police stations reached the spot and a search operation was launched.

Kaushik said, “It was a short call. The caller said that a bomb has been planted at the hotel. After receiving the information, the bomb detection and disposal squad and a dog squad, along with ambulance and fire tenders, were immediately dispatched and a search operation was launched. The area was cordoned off and as per protocol, people were evacuated from the hotel. A technical team searched the premises, but no suspicious object was found. The entire operation lasted over 90 minutes. After the hotel was declared safe, people were let into the hotel.

A team also screened CCTVs to probe suspicious movement of any person at the hotel.”

Police said that during the probe, the number from which the call was made was traced to the man. “Our probe found that he is a special needs (person) and is undergoing treatment. We have verified this from counsellors and doctors. His teacher/counsellor had promised to give him a chocolate yesterday but when the counsellor did not, he got angry and expressed this by making a hoax call,” said ACP Kaushik.

Sources said he also made phone calls to two other prominent locations in Delhi, but disconnected the call before saying anything.

The ACP said an FIR was initially registered in the afternoon against unidentified accused under IPC Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) at DLF phase 3 police station. The caller was later identified, he said.

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of the hotel’s general manager, stated that the hotel’s operator received a bomb threat call at 11.06 am.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 09:04:59 pm
