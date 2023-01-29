Behind Delhi’s cold weather today: Western disturbance over Afghanistan

An intense western disturbance over Afghanistan and the neighbouring area is the reason behind the overcast conditions and the likelihood of light rain in Delhi, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather system is likely to cause “light/moderate rainfall/snowfall at most places with isolated heavy falls over western Himalayan region during the next two days; light/moderate rainfall at some/many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the same period. Isolated very light rainfall/drizzle would also occur over Delhi on Sunday and Monday morning,” officials said.

After touching 10 degrees Celsius last week, morning temperatures in Delhi dipped again, with the minimum temperature on Sunday recorded as 6.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. On Sunday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius.

“Isolated hailstorms may occur over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today, and over Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday. Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph may also occur over northwest India during the next two days,” IMD said.