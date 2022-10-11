Before Sunder Nagri youth was killed, he endured year-long harassment by accused

Attacked twice in the span of a little over a year, the second time fatally, 21-year-old Manish had faced intense harassment and pressure from his attackers, his family said on Monday. As the murder of the youth from Northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri emerges as a rallying point for VHP and other outfits in the capital, the family is most concerned with justice.

On October 1, Manish was returning from a friend’s wedding when three men stabbed him over 20 times, killing him. The Delhi Police arrested six men — Sajid, Aalam, Bilal, Faizan, Mohsin and Shakir — in connection with the case. Though police maintain the murder was the fallout of an old rivalry, the incident has sparked communal tension in the area. At an event on Sunday, leaders of the VHP, BJP and smaller outfits called for a boycott of the community and advocated picking up arms against “Jihadis”.

According to his family, Manish’s ordeal started in June last year when his phone was allegedly snatched by Mohsin and Shakir, who also stabbed him when he resisted.

“His neck and abdomen had stab wounds. Police booked the two under attempted murder and sent them to jail. We thought it was over, but all our troubles had just begun. We didn’t know the accused were hooligans; their friends would harass my son every day. He kept quiet for a long time as he didn’t want to get involved with a criminal case again, but they tortured us,” said Mithilesh, his mother.

According to police, the accused were threatening Manish to withdraw the case, but he didn’t. This prompted the second attack — on October 1 this year.

“It wasn’t a random attack; they had planned it for weeks. The jailed duo contacted Faizan, who then asked Sajid, Bilal and Aalam to confront Manish again and threaten him. Around September 28-29, they waylaid him and threatened him again, but he refused to withdraw the case. On October 1, they attacked him with knives,” said a senior officer.

Footage of the incident shows Manish being stabbed in the presence of bystanders, who don’t intervene.

Manish’s sister, Malti, said, “It was horrifying. They brutally killed my brother and shouted, ‘Keep the body and don’t mess with us’. The entire lane heard them. We were helpless. Manish had died before we could save him. We wish the police had done something to stop the accused. I hope my brother’s killers are punished severely.”

The family was at Sunday’s event on invitation of the organisers. “We didn’t know what the speakers were going to say, but I have no issues with it. I have lost my son and I want justice. If they help us, we would be thankful… We have three children and need the money. Manish had dreams; they are all gone,” said Mithilesh.

His father, Dharampal, said: “My son never did anything wrong. Why was he punished? I am not against any community but the accused must pay.” The family also said they were still fearful of stepping out.

Police had first arrested Aalam, Bilal and Faizan for the murder. During investigation, they found that the plot was hatched from inside Mandoli Jail. “We re-arrested Mohsin and Shakir, and also found that a man named Sajid was involved. He was a mediator and would communicate with the jailed persons. He has been booked for criminal conspiracy,” said an officer.