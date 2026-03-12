Before shut gas agency, residents wait with empty cylinders and rising despair

According to Gautam, booking and delivery rules had been changed, as a result of which a cylinder can be booked 25 days after the delivery of the previous cylinder. “Those who have booked earlier will be given delivery first. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number,” Gautam said.

Outside the gas agency in Noida’s Sector 54, a long line of people stood in the unseasonably strong sun. The agency’s shutters remained firmly down. As ripples of frustration passed along the queue, a handful of police personnel watched nervously.

Some of the people said they had been coming here every day for more than a week. A disruption in global LPG supply chains triggered by the war in the Middle East has left gas agencies such as this one low on stocks, and their customers stranded.

“I had booked my cylinder well in advance. For the last week, I have been coming here daily. The gas agency had told me that the cylinder would be delivered to my home, but for the last three days we have not seen a single delivery vehicle,” 47-year-old Prashant Rai said.