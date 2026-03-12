Before shut gas agency, residents wait with empty cylinders and rising despair

Some of the people said they had been coming here every day for more than a week. A disruption in global LPG supply chains triggered by the war in the Middle East has left gas agencies such as this one low on stocks, and their customers stranded.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readNoidaMar 12, 2026 05:00 AM IST
LPG supply disruptions, LPG supply, LPG supply crisis, LPG crisis, empty lpg cylinders, LPG distribution supply crisis, LPG distribution, LPG crisis, global energy costs, cooking gas price, west asia war, Israel-US-Iran war, Iran conflict, west asia conflict, iran and israel war, iran and israel, us israel war, war in iran, iran us, us israel iran, us israel, us iran war, iran us war, us war, israel news, israel iran war news, war news, israel iran news, israel war news, iran war news, war on iran, iran israel war today, war in iran and israel, iran attack israel, israel iran, israel us attack iran, attack on iran, iran attack on us, us and iran, us attack in iran, did iran attack us, us to attack iran, us and israel, us and israel attack iran, us attack iran today, us iran news, iran us news, us news, iran attack news, iran attack today, Khamenei newsAccording to Gautam, booking and delivery rules had been changed, as a result of which a cylinder can be booked 25 days after the delivery of the previous cylinder. “Those who have booked earlier will be given delivery first. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number,” Gautam said.
Make us preferred source on Google

Outside the gas agency in Noida’s Sector 54, a long line of people stood in the unseasonably strong sun. The agency’s shutters remained firmly down. As ripples of frustration passed along the queue, a handful of police personnel watched nervously.

Some of the people said they had been coming here every day for more than a week. A disruption in global LPG supply chains triggered by the war in the Middle East has left gas agencies such as this one low on stocks, and their customers stranded.

“I had booked my cylinder well in advance. For the last week, I have been coming here daily. The gas agency had told me that the cylinder would be delivered to my home, but for the last three days we have not seen a single delivery vehicle,” 47-year-old Prashant Rai said.

In the absence of cooking gas, members of his family have been living on “chiwda and bananas”, Rai said.

Shashi, who is a domestic worker in the same sector, said she has been wrapping up her day’s work early to stand in line for the last three days. “No one is telling us anything. They keep telling us to check back later. We can’t book a cylinder online any longer,” she said.

She had gone to a few other gas agencies as well with her empty cylinder, but had no luck, Shashi said.

Like Shashi, Shahzad (52), who was standing in line in Sector 54 on Wednesday, had gone first to an agency in Sector 49 and another in Sector 39. “All of them asked me to wait. But how long do we wait?” he said.

Story continues below this ad

A few people said they had been waiting since 6 am, long before the agency was scheduled to open. As the hours stretched on, the police personnel advised people to leave – and maybe come back later. Some took the advice; others stayed put before the shut door.

At a meeting held on Wednesday, Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam directed officials to ensure there were sufficient supplies of cooking gas cylinders, and no hoarding or black marketing.

Smriti Gautam, District Supply Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said there was enough LPG, petrol, and diesel in the district. “People do not need to panic.”

According to Gautam, booking and delivery rules had been changed, as a result of which a cylinder can be booked 25 days after the delivery of the previous cylinder. “Those who have booked earlier will be given delivery first. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number,” Gautam said.

Story continues below this ad

A similar statement was issued by Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, who too assured there was enough cooking gas and auto fuel in the district. “People should not pay attention to rumours,” he said.

For those standing in queue before the shut agency, however, the worries were more real than rumours.

 

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 11: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments