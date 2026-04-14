Before Noida protests, 50+ fake handles created in 24 hours to spread rumours: Police

Authorities are now probing ‘outside involvement’ and have lodged FIRs against social media handles for spreading misinformation.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readApr 14, 2026 02:05 PM IST
Factory workers scuffle with security personnel during a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida on Monday. (ANI Photo)Factory workers scuffle with security personnel during a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida (ANI Photo)
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The Noida Police has identified over 50 bot handles created in the run-up to the workers’ protest and used to spread rumours, officials said.

“More than 50 such ‘bot handles’ have been identified. Created within the last 24 hours, these handles are engaged in a concerted effort to spread rumours and fabricate misleading narratives regarding issues concerning laborers in Noida,” said officials.

“Prima facie, this points towards an organised conspiracy. A detailed investigation into the digital trails of all the aforementioned handles will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh STF. Strict legal action will be ensured against all such handles that attempt to disrupt law and order through the dissemination of rumors and malicious propaganda,” said police officials.

On Monday, thousands of factory workers from dozens of units across Noida’s industrial belt staged a protest to demand better wages and working conditions — which turned violent. Protesters threw stones, smashed vehicles and set several of them on fire.

Police said strict action is being taken against individuals “attempting to disrupt the atmosphere by disseminating misleading, false, and provocative information via social media and other platforms. In this regard, FIRs have already been registered against two ‘X’ handles for spreading baseless rumours”.

Officials Tuesday also said the timing of the protest hints that it was planned.

Speaking to The Indian Express, an official part of the committee to probe the protest said draft rules under the Labour Codes had been placed in the public domain for suggestions, which were expected to be released on April 23. “Such a huge protest cannot be held without any pre-planning by workers alone, we suspect the involvement of outsiders,” the official said.

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The Codes on Wages, Social Security, Industrial Relations, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, which went into effect on November 21 last year, are intended to ease regulations and compliance norms for employers, as well as ensure uniformity in wage structure and social security protection for workers.

Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam said an investigation has begun to probe the entire incident, details of which will be shared as soon as possible.

Addressing the media, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said, “Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5 am. This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes.”

A high-level committee was set up by the UP Labour Department to resolve the dispute between workers and industries and discussions were held with all stakeholders, following which the Uttar Pradesh government hiked minimum wages for workers across categories.

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The revised interim rates will come into effect from April 1, 2026, retrospectively, officials said.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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