Before Noida protests, 50+ fake handles created in 24 hours to spread rumours: Police

The Noida Police has identified over 50 bot handles created in the run-up to the workers’ protest and used to spread rumours, officials said.

“More than 50 such ‘bot handles’ have been identified. Created within the last 24 hours, these handles are engaged in a concerted effort to spread rumours and fabricate misleading narratives regarding issues concerning laborers in Noida,” said officials.

“Prima facie, this points towards an organised conspiracy. A detailed investigation into the digital trails of all the aforementioned handles will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh STF. Strict legal action will be ensured against all such handles that attempt to disrupt law and order through the dissemination of rumors and malicious propaganda,” said police officials.