Before flagging off world’s longest river cruise on Friday, PM Modi calls it a ‘unique opportunity’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday the 51-day river cruise, which he will flag off on January 13 from Varanasi, is a unique opportunity to connect with the country’s cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had earlier in the day tweeted about what has been described as the world’s largest river cruise. He said, “A trail through India’s ancient heritage on some of the mightiest rivers of the world. Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise, will be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi ji Jan 13. Join this majestic journey.”

Set to sail from Varanasi, the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency, the cruise will cover 3,200 km over 51 days while navigating through several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh in Assam.

MV Ganga Vilas, which will cross 27 river systems, is expected to reach Assam’s Dibrugarh on March 1. The voyage is packed with visits to 50 tourist spots, including World Heritage spots, national parks, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

It will make pit-stops to cover various historical, cultural and religious spots, including the famous Ganga Arti in Varanasi, the Buddhist site of Sarnath; and even Majuli, the largest river island in Assam. The travellers will also visit the Bihar School Of Yoga and Vikramshila University. The cruise will also traverse through the Sunderbans In the Bay of Bengal delta, as well as Kaziranga National Park.

The vessel has three decks,18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey. It will cost approximately Rs 25,000 per person per day, the operators told The Indian Express.

While it will be managed by private operators, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways (MoPSW), has supported the project.

Highlighting the need to develop river cruise tourism in the country, Sonowal said the sector would generate employment opportunities in the hinterland. He said the river tourism circuits will be developed and integrated with the existing tourism circuits for maximum exposure and rapid development of this sector in the country.

In India, eight river cruise vessels are operational between Kolkata and Varanasi while cruise movement is also operating on National Waterways 2 (Brahmaputra), the government statement said.