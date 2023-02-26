Before CBI questioning in liquor policy case, Manish Sisodia visits Rajghat

Ahead of his questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia went to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat. Sisodia has to reach the CBI office at 11 am.

Senior leaders of the ruling AAP have expressed apprehension that Sisodia may be arrested on Sunday.

“Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don’t care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations,” Sisodia tweeted before leaving for Rajghat from his house, along with hundreds of AAP leaders and supporters just before 10 am.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted offering support to his deputy. “God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. If you go to jail for the country and society, going to jail is not a curse, it is glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you,” Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

The Aam Aadmi Party also released a photo of Sisodia sitting in his house with his mother before he left for Rajghat.

After reaching Rajghat at around 10.15 am, Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and other party leaders sat at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. Sisodia, along with his supporters, is expected to head to the CBI office after the visit.

Roads outside the CBI office have been barricaded by the police. The Delhi Police said Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the South Delhi district ahead of the deputy chief minister’s questioning. The police said they have also barricaded roads in South, Southeast, and New Delhi to regulate entry points and avoid law and order issues.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said teary-eyed members had not come out to protest. “We are the people of Delhi and we love Manish because he has spent his life working for the people of Delhi. There is a tradition that people come out to say goodbye to a soldier. We are here to see him off, not to protest,” said Pandey.

This is the second time Sisodia will go to the CBI office for questioning. He was called for questioning in October last year when he was questioned for almost 11 hours and let go at the end of the day.