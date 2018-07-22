Before arrest, man posing as Lt Col bought uniform, paid tribute at Delhi’s Amar Jawan Jyoti

Amit was arrested from DRDO Bhawan. Amit was arrested from DRDO Bhawan.

Hours before he was arrested from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Bhawan in Lutyens’ Delhi on Friday evening, a 39-year-old man pretending to be a Lt Colonel had paid “tribute” at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, wearing an Army uniform he had bought the same day.

Police sources said Amit alias Abhimanew Sharma was allegedly arrested from the entrance gate of DRDO Bhawan when he was trying to enter by showing a forged identity card of an intelligence officer. Police said that since Sharma was wearing an Army uniform, the man guarding the gate felt suspicious and alerted his colleagues.

Police said Sharma had been running a racket wherein he would take money from people after promising them jobs in government offices. But for the past few days, people had been asking him to show proof that he was indeed with the Army, police said.

So, on Wednesday, he approached a shop in Delhi Cantonment and showed his forged identity card to get a uniform stitched. The shopkeeper took Rs 1,400 as the stitching cost and delivered the uniform on Friday.

Police said raids at his house in Ghaziabad led to recovery of printers, stamps, two laptops, forged IDs and Class X and XII marksheets. Both he and his wife Harjeet Kaur have been booked under various IPC sections.

According to police, the two worked at a call centre and got married in 2016. Sharma had told her he used to be a Lt Colonel but was suspended because he beat up a colleague in Jammu and Kashmir.

“After they got married, he left the job and started cheating people,” said DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

