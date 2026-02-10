‘Beech mein entry kar raha tha’: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims it killed Delhi businessman in Bawana

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after a 35-year-old businessman was shot dead in Outer Delhi’s Bawana, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the crime on a purported social media post, claiming that the victim had intervened in their operations and was eliminated.
CCTV footage of the incident shows a man on a bike chasing the businessman and opening fire at him in broad daylight on Monday.
The victim was later identified as Vaibhav Gandhi, a resident of Bawana’s Sector 4. He was in the plastic business. Police suspect the involvement of three shooters, who were on a motorcycle, in the murder.
The purported Facebook post, from an account named ‘Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit’, claimed Vaibhav’s murder was carried out by them, said an officer investigating the case, adding that the authenticity of the post is being verified.
The purported post read: “Jahan humne call ki thi yeh wahan entry kar raha tha. Isliye humne isko iski jindagi se exit kar diya. Aur sabhi kaan khol kar sun lo, kisi ne hamare kaam ke beech mein aane ki koshish ki, to usko bina call kiye ho marwa denge (Gandhi had entered an area despite being warned not to and was killed for interfering in our work. If anyone attempts to interfere in our activities, they would be killed without prior warning).”
The post also mentioned names of prominent gangs: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jitender Gogi, Hashim Baba and Kala Rana.
Police suspect the gang may have called another businessman for extortion, and that Gandhi was trying to intervene. The facts are still being verified.
Randeep, who has claimed he is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of Nadir Shah, a gym owner in Greater Kailash. He was detained in the US in August last year but was later released. He hails from Jind in Haryana.
His name was also surfaced in connection with the firing incidents outside Bollywood rapper-singer Badshah’s clubs in Chandigarh and Gurgaon in 2024. The NIA has chargesheeted him, along with Goldy Brar, a former aide of Lawrence, in connection with one of the firing cases outside a club.
After a split between Lawrence and Goldy, Randeep joined Lawrence.
Earlier this year, the Bishnoi gang had allegedly been involved in shootings outside the homes of businessmen in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar and East Delhi’s West Vinod Nagar demanding extortion money.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bollywood war erupts as Farhan Akhtar demands Rs 40 crore from Ranveer Singh for walking out of Don 3. Ranveer claimed a bound script was missing and Farhan considered replacing him with Hrithik Roshan, before his Dhurandhar succeeded.