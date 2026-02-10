‘Beech mein entry kar raha tha’: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims it killed Delhi businessman in Bawana

A day after a 35-year-old businessman was shot dead in Outer Delhi’s Bawana, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the crime on a purported social media post, claiming that the victim had intervened in their operations and was eliminated.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man on a bike chasing the businessman and opening fire at him in broad daylight on Monday.

The victim was later identified as Vaibhav Gandhi, a resident of Bawana’s Sector 4. He was in the plastic business. Police suspect the involvement of three shooters, who were on a motorcycle, in the murder.

The purported Facebook post, from an account named ‘Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit’, claimed Vaibhav’s murder was carried out by them, said an officer investigating the case, adding that the authenticity of the post is being verified.