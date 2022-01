Beds, testing, vaccination — Covid prep intensifies: Delhi in photos

A 100-bed Covid Care Centre has been prepared by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee at Bala Saheb Gurdwara at Sarai Kale Khan on Thursday. Over the past 15 days, occupancy of Covid beds in the city has increased 2.5 times, even as the number of active cases has gone up almost 28 times. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)