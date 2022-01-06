scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Beds, testing, vaccination — Covid prep intensifies: Delhi in photos

Over the past 15 days, occupancy of Covid beds in the city has increased 2.5 times, even as the number of active cases has gone up almost 28 times.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 6, 2022 6:36:14 pm
Queue for Covid testing at the IGI airport on Thursday. Delhi has reported one fresh case of Covid-19 due to Omicron, taking the tally of the heavily mutated virus variant to 465, according to the health ministry data. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
A 100-bed Covid Care Centre has been prepared by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee at Bala Saheb Gurdwara at Sarai Kale Khan on Thursday. Over the past 15 days, occupancy of Covid beds in the city has increased 2.5 times, even as the number of active cases has gone up almost 28 times. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Beds being readied at the Shehnai Banquet Hall outside Lok Nayak Hospital on Thursday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Covid vaccination for children aged 15-18 years continues in the capital on Thursday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) As monuments and zoos shut in Delhi, amidst a surge in Covid cases, people visit the Waste to Wonder Park in Sarai Kale Khan on Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

