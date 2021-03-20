Bed occupancy up at hospitals amid increase in capital’s Covid cases

Owing to the rising number of daily cases, the bed occupancy for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals has gone up from 9.8% to 14% in the last one week. The number of people hospitalised has increased by 41% — from 564 patients admitted as on March 12 to 794 on March 18.

During the last one week, the city has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of cases with experts once again emphasising the need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and increased use of masks. A total of 3,193 new infections have been added to the tally since March 12.

Dr D K Sharma, medical superintendent of AIIMS, said “This is in tune with the normal epidemiological curve of any infectious disease. Tired of the restrictions, people have started to come out now. Those who were indoors are now coming out which has led to some increase in the numbers.”

At present, there are 5,711 beds earmarked for the Covid patients in hospitals out of which 820 are occupied.

During the same period, the number of people availing treatment under home isolation has gone up from 1,097 to 1,519.

Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant, Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, said, “There has been a slight increase in the number of admissions over the last few days. While the symptoms of the patients are not severe, there are certain parameters due to which they require admission for further monitoring. The number of hospitalisations had dipped in January but with the increase in the number of cases, it has certainly gone up.”

On Friday, the city saw 716 new cases and four deaths, taking the total number of cases to 6,46,348 and the death toll to 10,953. The positivity rate has been recorded at 0.93% as the city conducted 77,352 tests on Friday.

Dr S K Sarin, head of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), said, “With festivities around the corner, it is apprehended that the number of cases will increase in the coming days. People should stay careful and avoid attending mass gatherings. It is important to continue with an aggressive vaccination drive so that more and more people can be protected against the disease.”