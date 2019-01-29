Toggle Menu
Entry, exit at two metro stations to be closed for few hours today due to Beating Retreat ceremony

Entry and exit facilities at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro station will not be available from 2 pm to 6.30 pm.

A band rehearses for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina Hill, New Delhi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Entry and exit points at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will be closed for a few hours on Tuesday and commuters travelling through Central Delhi have to brace for detours as traffic diversions have been put in place as part of security arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony.

The annual ceremony, which marks the culmination of Republic Day celebrations, will be held at Vijay Chowk, which will remain closed for traffic from 3.30pm to 9.30 pm, as per an advisory issued by the Delhi Police.

Entry and exit facilities at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro station will not be available from 2 pm to 6.30 pm. However, at Central Secretariat entry and exit will be allowed from Gate number 1 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Passengers, however, will be able to interchange between the Yellow and Violet line at the Central Secretariat metro station during the period.

According to the Delhi Police advisory, movement of vehicles won’t be allowed from 3.30 pm to 9.30 pm in Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Krishna Menon Marg, ‘C’ Hexagon and Dara Shikoh Road.

Parking will be available for those coming to see the lighting behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and ‘C’ Hexagon after 7pm, the advisory said.

