Beating Retreat ceremony: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory, check which routes to avoid today

The Delhi Police Sunday said several routes, including Vijay Chowk and Kartabya Path, will be closed for commuters ahead of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk Sunday. The ceremony marks the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.

The police said traffic will be restricted on multiple streets from 2 pm to 9.30 pm. As per the traffic advisory, traffic would not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. The area from Kartavya Path to Vijay Chowk and C-Hexagon will also be blocked for commuters.

Traffic Advisory

Commuters have been advised to take alternative routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Lodhi Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road.

All the public buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate. The police advised people to use Metro services while planning their journey in and around the New Delhi district.

For those who want to witness the light show near Vijay Chowk, the police said, parking arrangements have been made near Rafi Marg and C-Hexagon (after 8 pm).