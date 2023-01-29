scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Beating Retreat ceremony: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory, check which routes to avoid today

All the public buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate.

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam near Pragati Maidan due to full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, in New Delhi, January 23, 2023. (PTI, representational)
The Delhi Police Sunday said several routes, including Vijay Chowk and Kartabya Path, will be closed for commuters ahead of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk Sunday. The ceremony marks the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.

The police said traffic will be restricted on multiple streets from 2 pm to 9.30 pm. As per the traffic advisory, traffic would not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. The area from Kartavya Path to Vijay Chowk and C-Hexagon will also be blocked for commuters.

Commuters have been advised to take alternative routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Lodhi Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road.

All the public buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate. The police advised people to use Metro services while planning their journey in and around the New Delhi district.

For those who want to witness the light show near Vijay Chowk, the police said, parking arrangements have been made near Rafi Marg and C-Hexagon (after 8 pm).

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 11:10 IST
