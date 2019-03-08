Beaten up over garbage row, elderly woman dies: Police

A week after she was beaten up allegedly by her neighbours during an argument over “throwing of garbage”, a 65-year-old woman died Thursday at GTB Hospital, where she was being treated for her injuries.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) has been registered and two men have been apprehended in the matter, said police. Police said the incident took place a little after midnight on February 28, when Hamidan had gone to the terrace of her house in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur to use the bathroom.

Her son, Sabir Ali (44), alleged: “I was sleeping… and woke up to my mother’s screams… My son found her in our neighbour’s house and saw two men beating her up. There was blood everywhere. When he tried to intervene, they threw him out. We called police at 12.22 am.”

Minutes later, the family alleged, Hamidan came out of the house, shivering and crying. “She kept saying ‘mujhe mat maaro’. We took her to the hospital, but she was not fit enough to tell us what exactly transpired,” said Ali, who waited for his mother’s body outside the mortuary.

Alleging that police did not take action against the accused, the family blocked the Chand Nagar bridge Thursday evening.

However, DCP (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said: “A neighbour, Shah Rukh (20), was taken into preventive custody a day after the incident. On Thursday, another neighbour, Amir (25), was apprehended.”

Police said raids are on to arrest others involved in the case. “The victim could not give a statement… Investigation revealed that when she went to the bathroom, an argument ensued between her and the neighbours — who were on their terrace — over throwing garbage,” said Thakur.

“The men forcibly took her to their house and beat her up. Her teeth were broken, and she suffered head injuries too,” a police officer claimed.

Meanwhile, Ali and his nephew, Rizwan, are unable to fathom why Hamidan was assaulted. “Small arguments often broke out with the neighbours… there was an argument over parking one time… another over water entering their house… But it never got violent,” said Ali.