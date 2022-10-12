scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Beaten up by teacher, boy dies at hospital hours later; accused held in Greater Noida

At the residence of the boy, Prince, the grief was palpable. Some women mourned on a mat in front of their home in Bambawar village, while men were seen huddled in a corner.

Prince's cousin Manoj said that the family had to run from pillar to post before they could admit him to LNJP Hospital at 9.30 pm. (Representational/File)

Days after the death of a 12-year-old, who was allegedly beaten up by his teacher for failing a test at a Greater Noida school, police have arrested the accused.

An FIR was registered under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Badalpur police station, and four teams were dispatched to arrest the teacher, Shobharan. Ram Badan Singh, DCP (Central Noida), said, “We questioned the accused’s relatives and pressured them to reveal his location…” He was arrested after he came back to Bambawar, police said.

At the residence of the boy, Prince, the grief was palpable. Some women mourned on a mat in front of their home in Bambawar village, while men were seen huddled in a corner.

Prince’s grandfather, Sher Singh, said the boy was of sound health before the incident. He alleged, “Some people are saying he was sick before the beating, and that he was hit only on the hands. This is not true. He was in perfect health. Does anyone die from being hit on the hands? He was badly beaten, that is why he died.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

Recalling the time when he was brought home, Singh said, “My son went to pick him up from school at 1 pm on Friday. Prince could not speak properly and he was slipping into unconsciousness. The teacher should have taken responsibility and immediately informed us… We heard that this incident happened in the morning.”

Prince’s cousin Manoj said that the family had to run from pillar to post before they could admit him to LNJP Hospital at 9.30 pm. “The doctors at Naveen Hospital in Dadri took a CT scan and referred him to a bigger hospital at around 4 pm. We went to Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia, and GB Pant Hospital before we finally found a hospital with a bed available,” he said.

“He was not quarrelsome at all… He would say that when he grew up, he wanted to work to help the family. We performed his last rites the day before yesterday,” Manoj said.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

According to the scan report, Prince was suffering from intraparenchymal bleeding or bleeding inside the brain, along with cerebral edema, a buildup of fluid within the brain that can cause swelling. “They operated on him… but he died on Saturday evening. The doctors in LNJP told us that the blood vessels in his brain had burst. Now we are awaiting the post-mortem report,” Manoj said, adding: “The teacher who had beaten him also came to visit. At that time we did not know the whole matter. He fled after Prince passed away.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 02:19:57 am
Next Story

In memo to staff, AIIMS says get Health Minister nod to invite dignitaries

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement