Beaten up by teacher, boy dies at hospital hours later; accused held in Greater Noida

Days after the death of a 12-year-old, who was allegedly beaten up by his teacher for failing a test at a Greater Noida school, police have arrested the accused.

An FIR was registered under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Badalpur police station, and four teams were dispatched to arrest the teacher, Shobharan. Ram Badan Singh, DCP (Central Noida), said, “We questioned the accused’s relatives and pressured them to reveal his location…” He was arrested after he came back to Bambawar, police said.

At the residence of the boy, Prince, the grief was palpable. Some women mourned on a mat in front of their home in Bambawar village, while men were seen huddled in a corner.

Prince’s grandfather, Sher Singh, said the boy was of sound health before the incident. He alleged, “Some people are saying he was sick before the beating, and that he was hit only on the hands. This is not true. He was in perfect health. Does anyone die from being hit on the hands? He was badly beaten, that is why he died.”

Recalling the time when he was brought home, Singh said, “My son went to pick him up from school at 1 pm on Friday. Prince could not speak properly and he was slipping into unconsciousness. The teacher should have taken responsibility and immediately informed us… We heard that this incident happened in the morning.”

Prince’s cousin Manoj said that the family had to run from pillar to post before they could admit him to LNJP Hospital at 9.30 pm. “The doctors at Naveen Hospital in Dadri took a CT scan and referred him to a bigger hospital at around 4 pm. We went to Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia, and GB Pant Hospital before we finally found a hospital with a bed available,” he said.

“He was not quarrelsome at all… He would say that when he grew up, he wanted to work to help the family. We performed his last rites the day before yesterday,” Manoj said.

According to the scan report, Prince was suffering from intraparenchymal bleeding or bleeding inside the brain, along with cerebral edema, a buildup of fluid within the brain that can cause swelling. “They operated on him… but he died on Saturday evening. The doctors in LNJP told us that the blood vessels in his brain had burst. Now we are awaiting the post-mortem report,” Manoj said, adding: “The teacher who had beaten him also came to visit. At that time we did not know the whole matter. He fled after Prince passed away.”