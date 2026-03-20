Beaten, told not to hold program on Bhagat Singh, allege students and activists picked up by police in Delhi

Abinash said he was released around 1 am on March 15, without his phone, bag, and money. “I am traumatised,” he said.

Several students and activists who were allegedly picked up by Delhi Police earlier this month have alleged that they were assaulted and harassed in custody.

Senior Delhi Police officials declined to comment on the allegations.

Nine of the 10 individuals who were allegedly detained without due process were released “barely 12 hours” before the Delhi High Court took up habeas corpus petitions filed on their behalf in an unusual sitting on Sunday.

The court directed the police to preserve CCTV camera footage from the places where they were allegedly picked up on March 12 and 13.

The police maintained that these individuals were issued notices, after which they had joined an investigation voluntarily.