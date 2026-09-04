Beaten by police, targeted for our surnames, allege women journalists

The women had gone to cover event attended by CM Rekha Gupta; police deny allegations

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiSep 4, 2026 02:55 AM IST
women journalists Beaten by police, women journalists targeted by police for surnames, women journalists Beaten by police for surnames, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe statement said the women were “taken to the local police station for further enquiry”, but “allegations of assault for asking questions to the Hon’ble Chief Minister are totally false, misleading and baseless”.
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Two women journalists working with digital news platform 4PM News Network alleged on Thursday that they were assaulted and detained by the Delhi Police following an incident close to the venue of a program attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in South Delhi’s Saket.

Police denied the allegations, and said that the journalists were detained after they allegedly blocked the exit and parked their scooty on the VVIP movement route, and had an altercation with police personnel deployed there.

No case had been registered until late on Thursday evening. Senior officers were in touch with the two women, police said.

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The incident took place on Thursday morning when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Gupta attended the inauguration of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket.

The journalists, Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan, alleged they had gone to cover the event, but were stopped by police and taken to Saket police station.

In a video released by 4 PM News Network, Shaheen alleged that they were physically assaulted and targeted by personnel at the police station because of their surname and their religion.

The video showed bruises and welts on the women’s bodies, which they alleged were the result of beating by police.

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The Congress posted the video on its X handle. Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj condemned the alleged assault on the journalists. In a statement, the Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps, Delhi Union of Journalists, Press Association, and Kerala Union of Working Journalists “strongly condemn[ed] and call[ed] for punitive action against Delhi Police officials…for brutally assaulting [the two] freelance journalists”.

In an official statement, DCP (South) Anant Mittal described the allegations as “factually incorrect and misleading”.

He said the “two women had obstructed the designated VVIP route by parking their scooty near the venue”, and had “refused to comply” with “repeated requests and instructions to remove the vehicle and clear the route”.

The statement said the women were “taken to the local police station for further enquiry”, but “allegations of assault for asking questions to the Hon’ble Chief Minister are totally false, misleading and baseless”.

 

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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