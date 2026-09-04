Beaten by police, targeted for our surnames, allege women journalists

The statement said the women were “taken to the local police station for further enquiry”, but “allegations of assault for asking questions to the Hon’ble Chief Minister are totally false, misleading and baseless”.

Two women journalists working with digital news platform 4PM News Network alleged on Thursday that they were assaulted and detained by the Delhi Police following an incident close to the venue of a program attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in South Delhi’s Saket.

Police denied the allegations, and said that the journalists were detained after they allegedly blocked the exit and parked their scooty on the VVIP movement route, and had an altercation with police personnel deployed there.

No case had been registered until late on Thursday evening. Senior officers were in touch with the two women, police said.