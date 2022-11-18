‘Be Indian, Adopt Indian’: AAP’s MCD poll pitch to control stray dog numbers in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party will launch a ‘Be Indian, Adopt Indian’ campaign to adopt stray dogs in Delhi if it comes to power in the municipal corporation polls which will be held on December 4.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, who walked into the press conference to announce the initiative holding two stray puppies Thursday, said that while the party had already started the campaign at its level, it will be initiated at a bigger level if AAP comes to power.

Bharadwaj also said that AAP will start modern cow shelters to take care of the problem of stray and abandoned cattle in the city.

The issue of dog and monkey bites is raised by residents across the city during municipal polls.

“Stray cattle in Delhi can be seen eating garbage, the AAP government will keep them in modern gaushalas and provide them with nutritious food. Monkeys entering residential areas is a big menace in Delhi. The AAP government will keep monkeys in their natural habitat and ensure that they do not have to go out for food. AAP will collaborate with NGOs and make arrangements for shelter and food for stray dogs,” Bharadwaj said.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced 10 guarantees that the party will implement if voted to power. Resolving the issue of stray animals was one of them.

“You can go and visit any landfill in the city at the moment and you will find stray cattle eating garbage. This is despite the fact that in India, cows are considered to be sacred and, ideally, they should be living in a gaushala and eating fresh grass and not the garbage in a landfill. One of our promises to deal with this problem is that once AAP comes to power at the MCD, we will build gaushalas to cater to the needs of stray cattle in Delhi so they will live with safety and be given nutritious food,” Bharadwaj said.

There are four cow shelters in Delhi that fall under the MCD’s jurisdiction. They are crowded and strapped for cash.

Bharadwaj also said the monkey menace will be dealt with, and AAP will ensure that they are captured and released in their natural habitat, like at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. “We will also ensure that the monkeys are provided with adequate food options at their habitat and that they do not have to venture into colonies in Delhi,” he said.