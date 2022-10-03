‘Be empathetic’: Delhi HC rejects stipend plea, urges senior lawyers to be kind to juniors

The Delhi High Court has appealed to senior advocates to be “empathetic” and provide enough stipends to their juniors, but rejected a plea that newly enrolled lawyers be paid a minimum stipend of Rs 5,000.

While hearing a 29-year-old lawyer’s petition seeking a direction for the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Delhi to pay the stipend, Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed on September 23 that young professionals in medicine, chartered accountancy, architecture, engineering etc also faced problems similar to the ones faced by young lawyers.

“It is well settled that a writ can lie only for the enforcement of the right established by law and Article 21 of the Constitution of India cannot be stretched to encompass in itself a right of an advocate to claim a monthly stipend from the Bar association,” the judges said.

The public-interest petition argued that young lawyers were unable to meet expenses for accommodation, food and travelling because their income was inconsistent. But the judges held the court could not single out the legal profession.

The court, however, observed that the Bar council could make a provision for giving financial assistance to young lawyers. The court held that it could only make an earnest appeal to the two Bar councils so that young lawyers can overcome financial stress in the initial years of their practice.

The court appealed to senior lawyers to be more mindful of the financial background of their juniors while paying them and be more empathetic towards them, “considering the virtuosity of this profession”.

The petitioner referred to a Bar Council of India notification granting a minimum Rs 5,000 stipend to all lawyers for the initial three years of practice. “Many junior advocates are not paid anything by their seniors,” he said.

He also referred to a survey conducted by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, which showed that more than “79% of the advocates across seven high courts with less than two years of legal practice at the Bar are earning less than Rs 10,000 per month”.

The unavailability of space in chambers for newly enrolled lawyers was also raised by the petitioner.

The court agreed that many junior lawyers in Delhi are paid little or nothing at all and end up depending on their parents or pursuing other “lucrative professions”. “This is indeed a sorry state of affairs of a noble profession whose dynamics end up excluding those with less financial resources as compared to their privileged counterparts,” the judges observed.

As for the unavailability of space for junior lawyers, the court referred to rules for allotment of chambers, which is usually done on the basis of seniority. The judges, however, appealed to Bar councils and associations to be more sensitive to the difficulties faced by their younger members.