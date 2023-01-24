BBC Modi documentary ‘may disturb peace’, says JNU, asks students’ union not to screen it on campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration Monday barred the JNU students’ union from screening on campus the BBC documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question.’

Earlier in the day, the JNUSU had released a pamphlet inviting students to the screening of the documentary, which has been blocked in India, on Tuesday at 9 pm at the union’s office.

The university administration, in a statement, said: “No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU administration. This is to emphasise that such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace and harmony of the university campus. The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately failing which strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per university rules.”

The Centre recently ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the BBC documentary. Officials said it has been found to be “undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India” and has “the potential to adversely impact” the country’s “friendly relations with foreign states” and “public order within the country”. The BBC documentary focuses on PM Narendra Modi’s and his then state government’s response to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In response to JNU’s statement, JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav told The Indian Express: “The screening will take place tomorrow and we do not agree with the administration’s statement. JNUSU views the banning of this documentary in our country as an attempt to diminish freedom of the press.”

He added, “We believe the university should encourage debates and discussions between students to form new ideas and the administration should not stop the screening. The JNUSU office is the space of students, and they have the right to conduct programmes in such spaces.”