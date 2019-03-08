BBC journalist gets Chameli Devi award

Journalist Priyanka Dubey, who works as a bilingual journalist with BBC at its Delhi bureau, will be honoured with the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Woman Journalist in the year 2018.

Dubey, according to a statement issued by The Media Foundation, was chosen for her “multi-faceted, investigative and interrogative reportage”.

“Her news reports take up the burning and complex social and political issues of our times, helping uncover the reality underlying them, showing them to be layered, complex, and variegated,” the statement said.

The jury comprised Bharat Bhushan, former editor; Sheela Bhatt, National Editor (News) NewsX; and Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express.

The award will be presented on Saturday and will be followed by the B G Verghese Memorial Lecture by M Hamid Ansari, former Vice-President of India.