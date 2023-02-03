scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
BBC documentary row: 2-3 more students behind screening bid at DU identified, says varsity

Protests had erupted at DU’s Art Faculty last week over the screening of the documentary planned by student groups like the National Students’ Union of India and the Bhim Army Student Federation (BASF).

DU protests BBC documentaryA group of students raise anti-government slogans as they were not allowed to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Delhi University campus, January 27, 2023. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
BBC documentary row: 2-3 more students behind screening bid at DU identified, says varsity
The Delhi University administration has identified two-three students, apart from those detained by the Delhi Police, as responsible for the incidents that took place on campus on January 27 when students attempted to screen the BBC documentary ‘India : The Modi Question’.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, “We have identified two-three more students, apart from the 24 students detained by police on January 27, from the security guard’s videos and the media’s videos who were responsible for the incident on campus.”

He added: “We have carefully identified our university students from those videos and will decide the action to be taken after we finish our inquiry and finalise the report of the seven-member committee.”

The committee, headed by DU chief proctor Rajni Abbi, was set up by DU on January 28.

Protests had erupted at DU’s Art Faculty last week over the screening of the documentary planned by student groups like the National Students’ Union of India and the Bhim Army Student Federation (BASF).

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 08:05 IST
