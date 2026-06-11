B&B blaze toll rises to 23: Bangladeshi national who had come for husband’s kidney transplant dies

Police suspect the fire was triggered by a short circuit. According to the FIR, B&B owner Lavkesh Bajaj owner did not ensure adequate safety measures at the building, resulting in the fire.

For a week, 38-year-old Rahana Akhtar fought for life in a hospital after a fire at Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar claimed the lives of her brother and 21 others. On Wednesday, the Bangladeshi national – who had come to the Capital for her husband’s kidney transplant – succumbed to her injuries, becoming the 23rd casualty of the June 3 blaze.

She is the 14th foreign national to lose her life in the fire.

Rahana had arrived in Delhi from Dhaka on June 2 along with her husband, Mosharaf Hossain (44), who was scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant at near Max Hospital in Saket – located near the B&B – and her brother Md Nurul Amin (44), who had accompanied the couple to assist them during their stay in Delhi. Hossain’s sister Zohra, the donor, and her daughter had also come with them.