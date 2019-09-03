Bawana to have model sectors under DDA policy

The first model sectors under Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) land pooling policy will come up near Bawana and Alipur in Outer Delhi, senior officials said Monday.

The sectors will have open spaces and pedestrian pathways and will be spread around 200 hectares each, added officials.

Under land pooling policy, owners or groups of owners can pool land parcels of any size for development, and a minimum of 70% contiguous land is required before development can start off.

DDA had launched a web-enabled, single-window portal for inviting entries for land pooling on February 5, 2019. The portal was scheduled to be open for six months till August 4, but the DDA extended the date to September 6.

“The response has been encouraging. There has been an increase in the area of land pooled in the last two months, and it is expected that Sectors in Zone N (near Bawana) and P-II (near Alipur) will soon become eligible for development under the policy,” a DDA spokesperson said.