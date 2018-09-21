Bawana fire: Civic agencies were ‘negligent, denied responsibility’

At least 17 workers were charred in the fire in Bawana. Archive At least 17 workers were charred in the fire in Bawana. Archive

Filing its supplementary chargesheet in the Bawana factory fire that left 17 workers dead, the Delhi Police Crime Branch said three authorities — North Corporation, fire department and labour department — were negligent in their duties.

“The factory licensing officer had prosecuted the factory under the DMC Act… but (he) failed to seal the factory or take proper action even after finding fire crackers. Labour department was supposed to inspect the factory, but it was never inspected by them. It proves negligent conduct of the department… Delhi Fire Service was responsible for checking factory… proves negligence… Legal opinion regarding negligence on part of civic agencies was sought from prosecution branch, but they are silent on the criminality of the civic agencies,” said the chargesheet.

It has been left to the Crime Branch, the chargesheet said, to prove culpability of civic agencies. Seventeen people were killed, including seven women, in the fire that broke out at an illegal firecracker storage unit in Bawana Industrial Area on January 20.

The chargesheet also brings out the blame game that different agencies have been indulging in since the incident.

In the chargesheet, the labour department said they did not conduct an inspection prior to the Bawana fire incident, as they did not receive any complaint and cannot do it “suo-motu”.

“No suo-motu inspections are carried out by labour department, Govt of NCT, of as per office orders,” said the assistant director, Industrial Safety and Health, as per the chargesheet.

North corporation officials also denied any wrongdoing and said there was no “dereliction of duty” on their part. It blamed other agencies, and said the Delhi government Labour department was the “competent authority… to issue factory licence and control all activities in the factory”.

The Fire department, too, washed its hands of the blame and said, “No reference or application for fire safety certificate was received from the occupier.”

The Crime Branch also said that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Ashish Jain, son of the main accused. Sanjeev Ojha, a legal representative of the victims, had filed a writ petition to prosecute Jain as he was present at the spot. The chargesheet also alleged that a North corporation officer had intentionally omitted information, and requested the court to take cognizance.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App