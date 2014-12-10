DCP Bassi breaks silence to promise top priority to women’s safety in Delhi

Bassi after meeting Rajnath Singh. (Source: IE photo by Anil Sharma)

Four days after a woman was allegedly raped by the driver of an Uber cab in which she was returning home, Delhi Police Commissioner B S Bassi on Tuesday said police are doing their best to ensure women are 100 per cent safe and could go anywhere without any problem. Bassi made the remark after a meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh asked the police commissioner to ensure better security for women.

After the meeting, Bassi said police are examining the legal liability of Uber taxi service and probing how the fake police verification certificate was provided to accused Shiv Kumar Yadav.

“Delhi government has issued a notification banning the activities of Uber in Delhi. Police verification certificate was found to be false. An FIR has been registered and it will be probed so that the guilty are punished. We are also legally examining what action can be taken against Uber for not fulfilling its promises,” Bassi said after meeting Singh in Parliament House.

Police are taking all steps to ensure that crimes against women are not suppressed, he said, adding that with a view to ensure women’s safety, 5,000 cameras have been installed already while 10,000 more are proposed to be installed in various parts of the city. “In the last one year, we have imparted self-defence training to 14,000 women,” he said.

Bassi said the government has decided to increase the number of women personnel in Delhi Police. A total of 1,250 women constables have been recruited and they will be deployed after around eight months, he said.

