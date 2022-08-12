scorecardresearch
Basic math students can opt for math in Class XI this year too: CBSE

CBSE has directed heads of schools to ensure that students have the aptitude and ability to pursue math before permitting them to opt for it in Class XI.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 10:07:53 am
In 2020, the CBSE had introduced the Basic Mathematics paper in their Class X examinations with the stated objective of offering an element of choice to students who do not wish to study mathematics in Class XI and XII. (File)

Students who chose Basic Mathematics in Class X will be permitted to study mathematics in Class XI as a ‘special measure’, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said, given the disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the CBSE had introduced the Basic Mathematics paper in their Class X examinations with the stated objective of offering an element of choice to students who do not wish to study mathematics in Class XI and XII. Those who opt for the Basic Mathematics paper are tested on the same topics as those who pick standard mathematics but at a lower level, and the board had stated that those who opt for the basic option will not be allowed to choose mathematics as a subject in Class XI and XII.

However, the CBSE relaxed this rule for the last two years “because of the circumstances developed due to the pandemic” and students who picked Basic Mathematics were allowed to take mathematics as a subject in Class XI.

This relaxation has been extended for the ongoing academic session as well. However, the board has directed heads of schools to “satisfy that the students are having the aptitude and ability to pursue mathematics” before permitting them to opt for it in Class XI.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 10:07:53 am

