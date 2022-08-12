Basic math students can opt for math in Class XI this year too: CBSE

August 12, 2022 10:07:53 am
Students who chose Basic Mathematics in Class X will be permitted to study mathematics in Class XI as a ‘special measure’, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said, given the disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2020, the CBSE had introduced the Basic Mathematics paper in their Class X examinations with the stated objective of offering an element of choice to students who do not wish to study mathematics in Class XI and XII. Those who opt for the Basic Mathematics paper are tested on the same topics as those who pick standard mathematics but at a lower level, and the board had stated that those who opt for the basic option will not be allowed to choose mathematics as a subject in Class XI and XII.
However, the CBSE relaxed this rule for the last two years “because of the circumstances developed due to the pandemic” and students who picked Basic Mathematics were allowed to take mathematics as a subject in Class XI.
This relaxation has been extended for the ongoing academic session as well. However, the board has directed heads of schools to “satisfy that the students are having the aptitude and ability to pursue mathematics” before permitting them to opt for it in Class XI.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Do you have high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, or, abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Raheem Sterling says 2018 racist abuse did not cross his mind before Chelsea move
Alexander Zverev targets Davis Cup return, keeps US Open hopes alive
‘At the moment, Sara’s goal is to be in the best shape for her body type’: Trainer Namrata Purohit
Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor
15 of 20 ministers in Maharashtra face criminal cases, shows analysis
Valmiki Samaj calls off Punjab bandh after meeting with minister
Sterling says racist abuse did not cross his mind before Chelsea move
Raju Srivastava remains on life support, daughter says his condition has ‘neither improved nor worsened’ after heart attack
JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay extends deadline to July 12; check eligibility
Urvashi Rautela calls cricketer Rishabh Pant ‘cougar hunter’, reacts to his ‘mera picha chorho behen’ comment
Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex slips nearly 180 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,650-mark
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?