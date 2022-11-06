scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

‘Baseless letters every day’: AAP challenges Delhi L-G to contest MCD polls

There was no immediate response from the L-G house on the matter.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7. (File Photo)

A day after L-G V K Saxena wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over stubble burning in the state, the AAP Saturday attacked him for writing a “baseless” letter and asked him to contest the MCD polls and face the party instead of disrupting work of the government.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The L-G can pick any ward out of the 250. He will get to know how much the public is against him. L-G Saxena keeps calling meetings over the elected government’s projects… If he loses the election, he must end the drama and submit his resignation. He must drop his unconstitutional attitude of misusing power without any accountability or responsibility.”

He added, “Every other day, the L-G writes baseless letters to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or Punjab Chief Minister Mann or he tries to interfere in the works of the Delhi government by chairing meetings of departments that do not directly come under his jurisdiction.”

“Just because he has been appointed by the central government does not give him the right to obstruct the works of a democratically elected government. The Centre will also, hopefully, realise this and will ask the L-G to tender his resignation if he goes on to lose the polls,” he said.

On Friday, Saxena had written to Mann asking him to undertake “urgent” and “substantive” measures to control stubble burning in Punjab as it has converted Delhi-NCR into a “gas chamber”.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 05:11:38 am
