Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad can now stay open till 1 am

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula will soon remain open till 1 am under Haryana’s new excise policy, which also makes beer and wine cheaper and reduces licence fees for hotels and restaurants serving liquor. Country made liquor, however, would be costlier in the state. Bars can stay open till 3 am, if the licence holders pay a one-time additional fee of Rs 10 lakh per hour.

Currently, bars in these cities remain open till midnight. The timings have been extended in view of the timings in Delhi, where bars stay open till 1 am.

The new rules will come into force on April 1.

Soon after the state Cabinet’s approval, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the excise and taxation portfolio, released the excise policy for the year 2020-21. Chautala pegged the revenue from excise duty at over Rs 7,500 crore in 2020-21 against the expected revenue of Rs 6,600-6,700 crore for the current financial year.

He informed that duties on various categories of low alcoholic drink beer have been reduced. The duty on beer with an alcoholic content between 3.5%-5.5% has been reduced from Rs 50 per bulk litre (BL) to Rs 40 per bulk litre. The duty of BL containing alcoholic content more than 5.5% has been reduced from Rs 55 per BL to Rs 45 per BL. A new category of super mild beer has been created with alcoholic content up to 3.5%. The duty of super mild beer has been fixed at Rs 35 per BL.

But country-made liquor will cost more. According to an official, there would be increase in the rates of country made liquor by Rs 3 per bottle following increase in the excise duty.

# Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula can extend closing time by another 2 hours by paying additional annual licence fee of Rs 10 lakh per hour

# Excise duty on beer across categories slashed by `10 per bulk litre (BL)

# New category of ‘super mild’ beer created; will attract a duty of ` 35 per BL

# Country-made liquor to cost more. No change in duty on hard liquor (IMFL)

