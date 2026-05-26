Barapullah Phase III will be ready for inauguration by June 30: Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh

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Come July, the commute between East Delhi and AIIMS is set to become signal free, as the much-awaited Barapullah Phase III project will be ready by June 30, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Tuesday.
Singh, while inspecting the work, told mediapersons, “After reviewing the work on ground, I am satisfied that the project is now in its final phase. We have personally monitored every approval, every coordination process and every technical challenge to ensure that the project moves forward without further delay.”
“Our target is firm. By June 30, Barapullah Phase III will be ready for inauguration and Delhiites will finally get long-awaited relief from congestion on some of the city’s busiest roads,” he added.
Singh also said that this project is unique because “for the first time in India, a flyover has been designed with a dedicated cycle track”. He added that the project reflects the government’s commitment towards modern, environment-conscious and future-ready infrastructure development in Delhi.
The Barapullah Phase III has been under construction since 2015 and has witnessed several cost escalations and missed deadlines decade due to technical, environmental and procedural challenges. Initially estimated to cost Rs 1,260.63 crore, the project has already seen expenditure of Rs 1,238.68 crore, and is expected to cost around Rs 1,500 crore by the time the work is completed.
The 3.5-km stretch of the Phase III, which is an extension of already operational Barapullah Phase I and II, will start from Mayur Vihar and merge with the existing flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, completing a stretch of around 9 km.
The project, providing a smooth connectivity between East and South Delhi, envisages seamless connectivity on signal-free carriageways. The three-laned flyover will provide eight loops – four each at Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar.
The corridor, expected to decongest traffic along National Highway 24, DND Flyway and Ring Road, will help commuters cover the distance from East Delhi to AIIMS in 15 minutes. Currently, it takes about 35-40 minutes to reach AIIMS from East Delhi.
The project is also set to become a landmark in urban infrastructure development. Besides being a first-of-its-kind elevated corridor with a dedicated cycle track, another major engineering highlight is the special bridge structure over the Yamuna floodplain. “To ensure that the natural flow of the river remains completely undisturbed, the bridge has been constructed with pillar spans stretching nearly 125 m, drastically reducing interference within the active river zone and minimising environmental impact,” said an official.
PWD officials said that finishing works related to carriageways, loops, connectivity points, safety systems, cycle tracks and landscaping are currently underway at war footing.
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