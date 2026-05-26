Barapullah Phase III will be ready for inauguration by June 30: Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh

The long-awaited Barapullah Phase-III reportedly to get open for public by June 30, 2026 (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Come July, the commute between East Delhi and AIIMS is set to become signal free, as the much-awaited Barapullah Phase III project will be ready by June 30, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh, while inspecting the work, told mediapersons, “After reviewing the work on ground, I am satisfied that the project is now in its final phase. We have personally monitored every approval, every coordination process and every technical challenge to ensure that the project moves forward without further delay.”

“Our target is firm. By June 30, Barapullah Phase III will be ready for inauguration and Delhiites will finally get long-awaited relief from congestion on some of the city’s busiest roads,” he added.