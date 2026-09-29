Delhi’s Barapullah Phase III opens today: What changes for commuters

A major engineering highlight is the special bridge structure over the Yamuna floodplain. (X/@p_sahibsingh)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor on Tuesday, providing a signal-free commute between East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar and Southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, the government said.

The 3.5-km-long, three-lane flyover has been under construction since 2015. It has eight loops, four each at Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar.

How will it benefit commuters?

The opening will ease the commute for people travelling from Noida and East Delhi to South Delhi. It is expected to reduce the average travel time from East Delhi and Noida to AIIMS from 35-40 minutes to 15 minutes, according to the government.

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The corridor is also expected to decongest traffic along National Highway-24, the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway and Ring Road, officials said.