Mayur Vihar to AIIMS in 15 minutes: Delhi Govt clears Rs 1,635 crore for final leg of Barapullah elevated corridor

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces the approval of a revised ₹1,635.03 crore budget for the Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor, setting a final completion deadline of June 30, 2026, to ensure signal-free travel between East and South Delhi. (Express File Photo)

Commuters travelling from Mayur Vihar and Noida to Sarai Kale Khan and AIIMS will soon be able to cover the distance in about 15 minutes via signal-free movement, with the long-delayed Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor set to be completed by July.

The Delhi Cabinet has cleared the revised cost of the project, which has been pending for several years, paving the way for improved east–south connectivity and easing congestion on some of the Capital’s busiest arterial roads.

After the approval, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government has cleared a revised cost of Rs 1,635.03 crore for the construction of the Phase-III elevated road over the Barapullah drain. “Once completed, it will provide direct, signal-free connectivity from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi,” she added.