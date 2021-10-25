Barapullah phase 3 work 80% done, land acquisition final hurdle

Work on Barapullah Phase 3, which aims to connect Mayur Vihar with Sarai Kale Khan and INA in South Delhi, is 80 percent complete, officials have said.

Work on the project was stalled due to a land acquisition hurdle, which is now being resolved. The pending work can only be completed once the process of acquiring land is complete, said officials.

The Delhi government had issued a gazette notification regarding the land, which belongs to farmers in Nangli Razapur village, in September this year. Officials said that the process is still on and once the land has been acquired, it will take them a year and a half to complete work on it.

The notification read, “Whereas it appears to the Government that a total of 3.02425 hectares land is required in the village Nangli Razapur, Sub-Division Defence Colony, District South-East Delhi for the public purpose, namely 3rd Phase of Elevated Road on Burapullah Nallah from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar, Delhi.”

It added, “This declaration is being made after hearing of objection of the persons interested and due enquiry as provided w/s 15 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.”

The six-lane elevated corridor, measuring 3.8 km, will meet the existing Barapullah flyover, explained an official.

Part of the project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in August. This included a ‘cloverleaf loop’, service roads and cycle tracks. The parts that were inaugurated included a down-ramp for the traffic coming from Noida to Mayur Vihar Phase-I, an up-ramp for traffic going from Mayur Vihar towards Akshardham, a service road coming from the Noida U-turn, a service road from the Akshardham side, and a cycle track from Noida to Akshardham.

Construction on the project started in 2015 but saw a number of setbacks such as the land acquisition hurdle, the pandemic and a labour shortage. The deadline for the project has been shifted a few times, and the one set most recently is March 2023.

Once completed, Phase 3 of this project will improve the connectivity between East and South Delhi and decongest a number of key stretches such as Ring Road, NH-24 and Noida Link Road.