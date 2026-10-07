Barapullah Phase III traffic mess: Delhi plans U-turn, road widening, Google Maps fix

Barely a week after Barapullah Phase III opened, traffic snarls on the new corridor have forced the Delhi government into quick fixes — a new U-turn, road widening and talks with Google to ensure its maps accurately show the traffic situation.

Announcing the series of short-term measures to alleviate the traffic situation, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said Wednesday, “The government is currently working on immediate traffic-management measures while discussions on the longer-term solution continue.”

The new flyover offers a signal-free commute between East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar and Southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan. It merges with the existing Barapullah network to create a continuous 10-kilometre stretch up to the AIIMS roundabout

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The central issue is the point where traffic from three streams all meet at Sarai Kale Khan — vehicles coming from Mayur Vihar on the new corridor, vehicles joining from the Sundial loop, and those approaching from the DND side.

From here, they enter the narrower existing Barapullah flyover. The old Barapullah is not wide enough for the traffic from these three flows to operate smoothly.

The project was originally scheduled for completion in 2017, but construction delays pushed its opening to 2026. Over these nine years, while vehicle numbers rose significantly, East Delhi and the wider NCR also grew, changing vehicular movement between East Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and South Delhi.

Must Read | Congestion ahead: Accurate Google Maps update on Barapullah traffic expected soon

The result: The new stretch is meeting an older, narrower road and the traffic has nowhere to go. Barapullah Phase 3 has six lanes, one in the Mayur Vihar direction and the others towards South Delhi. The six lanes merge into a three-lane carriageway.

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Ideally, the combined carriageway should have been five lanes wide. It is not and the traffic has to further merge into the two-lane Phase 2 flyover, with vehicles from all lanes competing for space.

How will it be fixed?

-U-Turn near Gurdwara Bala Sahib

Now, a dedicated U-turn near Gurdwara Bala Sahib will come up for residents of Siddharth Extension, who were taking a ramp to reach the old Barapullah flyover because of lack of a U-turn.

-Talks with Google Maps

“The PWD is in touch with Google Maps for real-time traffic congestion information on the stretch. Google Maps algorithm takes around 15 days to update the traffic situation of a road, so that will happen soon,” Singh said.

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The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier said in a post on X that with the app showing the route as relatively clear, commuters are being directed towards the already congested stretch. This was adding to the traffic load as vehicles that would otherwise use DND or NH-24 turn towards the new corridor, choking it further.

Also Read | Six lanes to two: What Barapullah can learn from traffic solutions abroad

-Footpath removal

The minister also said the Traffic Police had told PWD to remove a footpath from Sarai Kale Khan to ITO, work on which has also started.

Singh said many people are using the corridor because they are excited about it.

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He also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), blaming it for the flaws in the design. “The Barapullah Phase-III flyover project began in 2015. That means its design had already been approved in 2014-2015, when the Aam Aadmi Party government had come to power in Delhi. The entire design was approved during their tenure. How many lanes the flyover would have, all of this was decided by them,” Singh pointed out.