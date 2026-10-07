Barapullah Phase III traffic mess: Delhi plans U-turn, road widening, Google Maps fix

Barely a week after Barapullah Phase III opened, traffic snarls on the new corridor have forced the Delhi government into quick fixes — a new U-turn, road widening and talks with Google to ensure its maps accurately show the traffic situation.
Announcing the series of short-term measures to alleviate the traffic situation, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said Wednesday, “The government is currently working on immediate traffic-management measures while discussions on the longer-term solution continue.”
Behind the logjam
The new flyover offers a signal-free commute between East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar and Southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan. It merges with the existing Barapullah network to create a continuous 10-kilometre stretch up to the AIIMS roundabout
The central issue is the point where traffic from three streams all meet at Sarai Kale Khan — vehicles coming from Mayur Vihar on the new corridor, vehicles joining from the Sundial loop, and those approaching from the DND side.
From here, they enter the narrower existing Barapullah flyover. The old Barapullah is not wide enough for the traffic from these three flows to operate smoothly.
The project was originally scheduled for completion in 2017, but construction delays pushed its opening to 2026. Over these nine years, while vehicle numbers rose significantly, East Delhi and the wider NCR also grew, changing vehicular movement between East Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and South Delhi.
The result: The new stretch is meeting an older, narrower road and the traffic has nowhere to go. Barapullah Phase 3 has six lanes, one in the Mayur Vihar direction and the others towards South Delhi. The six lanes merge into a three-lane carriageway.
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Ideally, the combined carriageway should have been five lanes wide. It is not and the traffic has to further merge into the two-lane Phase 2 flyover, with vehicles from all lanes competing for space.
How will it be fixed?
-U-Turn near Gurdwara Bala Sahib
Now, a dedicated U-turn near Gurdwara Bala Sahib will come up for residents of Siddharth Extension, who were taking a ramp to reach the old Barapullah flyover because of lack of a U-turn.
-Talks with Google Maps
“The PWD is in touch with Google Maps for real-time traffic congestion information on the stretch. Google Maps algorithm takes around 15 days to update the traffic situation of a road, so that will happen soon,” Singh said.
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The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier said in a post on X that with the app showing the route as relatively clear, commuters are being directed towards the already congested stretch. This was adding to the traffic load as vehicles that would otherwise use DND or NH-24 turn towards the new corridor, choking it further.
The minister also said the Traffic Police had told PWD to remove a footpath from Sarai Kale Khan to ITO, work on which has also started.
Singh said many people are using the corridor because they are excited about it.
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He also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), blaming it for the flaws in the design. “The Barapullah Phase-III flyover project began in 2015. That means its design had already been approved in 2014-2015, when the Aam Aadmi Party government had come to power in Delhi. The entire design was approved during their tenure. How many lanes the flyover would have, all of this was decided by them,” Singh pointed out.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More