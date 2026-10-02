Barapullah Phase 3 jam continues into Day 2, ambulances caught in traffic

The snarls frustrated motorists, particularly as the corridor was opened to improve connectivity between East and South Delhi and reduce travel time. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

At least four ambulances were caught in the traffic snarl on Barapullah Phase 3 flyover on Thursday evening, as the newly-opened corridor saw its second consecutive day of heavy congestion, with vehicles crawling towards Sarai Kale Khan.

The ambulances were stuck near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium while heading towards Sarai Kale Khan, struggling to make their way through bumper-to-bumper traffic during the evening rush. With little space between vehicles, motorists had limited room to give way to the emergency vehicles.

The congestion has continued since the corridor opened, with traffic officials on the ground attributing Thursday morning’s snarl partly to the Mayur Vihar-Ashram lane being blocked. Vehicles from that direction were forced to reverse and merge into the main lane, adding to the bottleneck, they said.