Barapullah Phase 3 jam continues into Day 2, ambulances caught in traffic

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
At least four ambulances were caught in the traffic snarl on Barapullah Phase 3 flyover on Thursday evening, as the newly-opened corridor saw its second consecutive day of heavy congestion, with vehicles crawling towards Sarai Kale Khan.
The ambulances were stuck near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium while heading towards Sarai Kale Khan, struggling to make their way through bumper-to-bumper traffic during the evening rush. With little space between vehicles, motorists had limited room to give way to the emergency vehicles.
The congestion has continued since the corridor opened, with traffic officials on the ground attributing Thursday morning’s snarl partly to the Mayur Vihar-Ashram lane being blocked. Vehicles from that direction were forced to reverse and merge into the main lane, adding to the bottleneck, they said.
The worst congestion was reported towards the Sarai Kale Khan end, where traffic from multiple directions converges. Vehicles were packed along the elevated corridor, with commuters reporting long delays.
The snarls frustrated motorists, particularly as the corridor was opened to improve connectivity between East and South Delhi and reduce travel time.
“This is ridiculous. The traffic police should stop people entering the flyover until the cars on it are cleared to avoid the traffic,” said a commuter.
For some motorists, however, the corridor still offered a quicker route despite the congestion. Robert Wilson, who was travelling towards Noida, said he accidentally entered the flyover after taking the wrong route.
“I had taken the wrong route and reached the flyover. But it saved me more time than I expected, even though I was stuck in traffic for at least half an hour,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram