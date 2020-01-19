Delhi: Bar pulls up Dec 16 convict’s lawyer over forged affidavit

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Pawan’s counsel, A P Singh, for not appearing in court despite several communications.(Representational image) Justice Suresh Kumar Kait imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Pawan’s counsel, A P Singh, for not appearing in court despite several communications.(Representational image)

The Bar Council of Delhi Saturday issued notice to the counsel for one of the four death row convicts in the December 16, 2012, gangrape-murder case, after the Delhi High Court asked it to take action against the lawyer for filing a “forged” affidavit in the court and not appearing before it.

“After perusing the High Court order, it is unanimously decided to issue notice to A P Singh, advocate, for 28.02.2020. He is directed to file his reply within two weeks from the date of receipt,” the order released by the Council, headed by chairman K C Mittal, on Saturday read.

On December 19, the HC dismissed a plea by convict Pawan Gupta, who claimed he was a juvenile at the time of the offence. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Pawan’s counsel, A P Singh, for not appearing in court despite several communications. He also asked the Council to act against Singh for filing a forged affidavit regarding the convict’s age and observed “he filed the documents to delay the process without applying his mind”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App