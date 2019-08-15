Bank withdraws eviction notice served to Noida society homebuyers

Days after issuing eviction notices to around 200 residents of a Noida housing society, Union Bank of India Wednesday withdrew the order, providing relief to distressed homebuyers.

Advertising

The bank clarified that their recovery action is only against the builder, Gardenia India Ltd, which had defaulted on a payment of approximately Rs 175 crore, including Rs 78.5 crore principal loan amount. In notices issued to residents of Gardenia Gateway society in Sector 75 earlier, the bank had given them time until next week to vacate the premises.

“The intimation was served by Union Bank of India’s Asset Recovery Branch on August 5 to few of the flat owners of Tower D, Eco City, in (Noida’s) Sector 75, stating that the bank is contemplating recovery action against the builder. We would like to clarify that our recovery action is against the builder only and not against the flat owner. Therefore, we have initiated steps to withdraw the notice immediately,” the bank said in a statement.

“The notices were issued to put moral pressure on the builder to fulfill their dues,” said a senior bank official.

Advertising

While residents breathed a sigh of relief, they also claimed their fight against the builder will continue. “Firstly, there was a delay of 2-3 years when it came to delivery of flats. Plus these flats were given as fit-outs and registry was not done. So we had to do most of the maintenance work. The buyers have formed an association and we will be approaching relevant authorities,” said A K Jaiswal, vice-resident of the residents’ association.

According to him, several homebuyers are planning to approach the Real Estate Regulatory Authority for dispute resolution, since the builder is yet to deliver on infrastructure promises.

The flats were delivered in 2015 after the occupants paid the full amount. “We have no dues pending. All of us have paid everything to the builder. Why should we be in fear of being evicted? The company has to resolve this,” said B S Lavania, president of the residents’ association.

Meanwhile, officials from the Noida Authority said they will take action only after homebuyers approach them. “When it comes to recovering dues, the first right sits with the Noida Authority. Banks come in only second. In this particular case, we will wait for the buyers to come to us and we will take up the case accordingly,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO Noida Authority.

The builder did not respond to calls or messages seeking a comment.