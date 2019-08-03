Delhi: Bank staff jumps to death from office building

A 26-year-old bank employee allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of his office building in South West Delhi’s RK Puram Thursday. Police identified the victim as Abhijeet Singh, a probationary officer at Vijaya Bank in Bhikaji Cama Place, and said a case under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death) was registered.

“The security supervisor of the building saw Singh talking to someone over phone while walking on terrace around 2:30 pm. In his statement, the supervisor alleged that Singh later climbed the boundary wall and jumped,” said Devender Arya, DCP (South West).

CCTV footage from the area also shows Singh walking near the boundary wall of the terrace.

Singh jumped before the guard could stop him, said police.“We received a call around 3 pm, following which we reached the spot and found a man lying on the road. He was severely injured and was taken to AIIMS trauma centre where doctors declared him dead. No suicide note has been recovered,” said Arya. A post-mortem was conducted Friday and the body was returned to the family.

Police said the victim was alone on the terrace and no foul play is suspected so far. The incident reportedly took place at around 2:30 pm during office lunch hours.

“We were inside the office when the guard alerted everyone about what had happened to Singh. He was friendly and would always help others. We saw him before lunch time at his desk, he then left alone for lunch. Nobody saw him going to the terrace,” said one of the bank employees.

Singh’s family lives in a rented house in Tara Nagar, Dwarka. Singh’s father Harjeet is a CISF sub inspector. “I don’t believe he committed suicide… We had breakfast in the morning and he was completely normal. He was happy with his job,” he said.