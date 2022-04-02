Bank robbery in Ghaziabad: 4 armed men hold staff at gunpoint, make off with Rs 11 lakh

A bank in Ghaziabad was robbed by four men who fled with nearly Rs 11 lakh cash after holding the staff at gunpoint, said police. The robbery took place at the Punjab National Bank branch in Noor Nagar on Saturday afternoon. No one was injured, police said.

“We received information of a robbery at the bank branch. As per initial information, there were four armed accused. They held the staff inside the bank (at gunpoint) and fled with the money. We are ascertaining more information through CCTV footage to identify the accused,” said an official from Nandgram police station.

According to locals who live nearby, four persons dressed in black and wearing red masks entered the bank after 1 pm. Due to a technical issue with the bank server, there weren’t many people inside at the time, they said.

“It happened very quickly… The persons came on two bikes and were carrying pistols. There were around 4-5 people inside the bank besides staff. Within 10 minutes, the men left the bank with the cash and a harrowed manager stepped out after they fled,” said Shobhit, an eyewitness who lives in the opposite building.

The bank is situated on the ground floor of a residential complex. Police said the accused fled from a narrow lane next to the bank and suspect that they were familiar with the area. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby buildings to trace the route taken by them.

This is the second incident of a robbery in the district in the last week. Four days ago, unknown assailants looted Rs 25 lakh from a petrol pump in Masuri area.

On March 31, Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar was also suspended for alleged failure to control crime, corruption, and dereliction of duty by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.