Bank peon killed as speeding truck hits bicycle in Delhi

A 56-year-old bank peon was killed in a road accident in South Delhi after his bicycle was hit by a truck on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, on receiving the alert regarding the fatal accident, the police rushed to the scene at Chirag Delhi red light below the flyover and found the body of a man lying beside a bicycle and a truck, bearing an HR registration number.

The deceased was identified as Raju Kajaniya, 56, son of Kalicharan, a resident of Anna Nagar, ITO, New Delhi. He was employed as a peon with Punjab National Bank, the police said, adding that the body was shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver, identified as Arun Kumar, 29, a resident of Sitamarhi district in Bihar, was apprehended from the spot, they said.

The crime team conducted a detailed inspection of the accident scene.

The police have registered a case under appropriate sections of law, and further investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident is underway.