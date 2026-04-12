Bank employee held for facilitating cyber fraud, opening fake account to siphon money in Delhi

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A 35-year-old bank employee was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly facilitating a cyber fraud racket by opening a bank account using forged documents, which was later used to siphon money from multiple victims, officers said on Sunday.
Police said that the accused, identified as Irshad Malik, a resident of Ghaziabad, was arrested on April 10. He was working as a Relationship Manager with a private bank, police said. The case came to light after an FIR was registered in October 2023 at the Cyber Police Station, Dwarka, over an unauthorised debit of Rs 88,000 from an SBI account. The money was traced to an account in RBL Bank in the name of “Lawrie Trade Exim”, police said.
DCP Crime Branch Harsh Indora said, “The accused misused his official position to open a bank account on the basis of forged documents without proper KYC verification. He was fully aware that the account would be used for routing cheated money and received commission for facilitating the same.”
According to the police, four persons— Harjinder alias Harji, Kulwinder Singh, Harjeet Singh, and Himanshu Kapoor — were arrested earlier in connection with the racket, and are currently out on bail. Malik was arrested from New Friends Colony in Southeast Delhi following specific inputs, police said.
Investigators found that the account had been opened using forged documents in the name of a man who had never visited Delhi. A forensic report confirmed that the signatures on the account opening form were forged, police said.
According to the police, the accused were part of an organised racket that lured victims through social media job offers and Telegram groups, initially paying small returns before inducing larger investments. “Once significant amounts were collected, the accused blocked the victims and shut down the platforms,” Indora said, adding that several victims were cheated of crores. Further investigation is underway.
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