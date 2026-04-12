Bank employee held for facilitating cyber fraud, opening fake account to siphon money in Delhi

Investigators found that the account had been opened using forged documents in the name of a man who had never visited Delhi. (Image generated using AI)

A 35-year-old bank employee was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly facilitating a cyber fraud racket by opening a bank account using forged documents, which was later used to siphon money from multiple victims, officers said on Sunday.

Police said that the accused, identified as Irshad Malik, a resident of Ghaziabad, was arrested on April 10. He was working as a Relationship Manager with a private bank, police said. The case came to light after an FIR was registered in October 2023 at the Cyber Police Station, Dwarka, over an unauthorised debit of Rs 88,000 from an SBI account. The money was traced to an account in RBL Bank in the name of “Lawrie Trade Exim”, police said.