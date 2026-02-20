Bangladeshi student activist wanted for murder of cop questioned at Delhi airport, sent back

According to the police, Ahmad Raza Hasan Mehendi, a resident of Habiganj in Bangladesh, came to India from his home country on January 17. He was allegedly in the Capital to submit some documents at the Finland embassy to secure a visa, police said. 

Feb 20, 2026
Wanted in his own country for allegedly killing a police officer, a Bangladeshi student activist was questioned by Delhi Police and immigration officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday, officers said. He was then sent back to Bangladesh after questioning, police added.

At the IGI airport, officers spotted Mehendi and took him in for questioning. In a purported video on social media, Hasan alleged that he was treated badly by the police and was abused by officers. Delhi Police, however, denied the claims, stating that he was merely questioned.

“He was questioned for about 30 minutes and was then let go for his flight to Bangladesh,” an officer said.

 

