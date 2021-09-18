Bangla Sahib Gurdwara closed for visitors with immediate effect, SDM cites violation of Covid norms

The sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Chanakyapuri has issued an order to close down the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara for visitors with immediate effect alleging violation of Covid-19 protocols.

In an order dated September 16, SDM Chanakyapuri Geeta Grover said that Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) orders had been violated which state “religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed”.

Apart from being sent to the management of the Gurudwara, the order has also been marked to the SHO at Parliament Street.

“The executive magistrate, sub division Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, has submitted a report that the management of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, BKS Marg, New Delhi, has allowed visitors/prayers inside the Gurdwara which is violation of… the order dated September 15, 2021 of DDMA Delhi,” Grover said in the order.

She added, “Now therefore, I, Geeta Grover, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Chanakyapuri New Delhi district in exercise of power conferred under Disaster Management Act 2005 read with Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and regulations made there under, hereby directs management of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, BKS Marg, New Delhi to close the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for visitors with immediate effect,” she added.

Grover told The Indian Express that her team had visited the Gurdwara on September 16 and found visitors there after which the order was issued. “We have not closed down the Gurdwara; we have only closed it for visitors. Till the DDMA order does not allow visitors they will have to keep it closed for them,” she said.

In her order, she added, “Failing to comply the above order would attract strict penal action under relevant section of the law. Matter to be treated as urgent in light of Covid-19. Issued with the prior approval of the District Magistrate, New Delhi District.”

At a rally by the Shiromani Akali Dal against the farm laws yesterday, its president Sukhbir Singh Badal had said in Delhi: “I have come to know that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government released a notification restricting us from entering Delhi’s gurdwara sahib. They are scared… You know what’s happening to BJP — ‘their shop is closed’. As the leader of the SAD, I can say — whether it is farmers, poor people or traders… Punjab’s prosperity depends on brotherhood and peace. Punjab needs a CM who takes the state forward… SAD has a vision for betterment of people in the state. I request you (protesters) to maintain peace. They (government) have spread propaganda that those from Punjab create ruckus and use violence. Let’s show them that we can fight against the system without being violent.”