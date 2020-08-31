Bangla Sahib gurdwara gets a pharmacy

The phramacy was inaugurated on Saturday

Hoping to buy medicines at discounted rates, Sunil Kukreja (55) waited in line outside Bala Pritam Dawakhana, a pharmacy inside the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. Set up by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), the pharmacy was inaugurated on Saturday.

“This is an added benefit for us; we can visit the gurdwara and get medicines at the same time. I have come here to buy medicines for BP and diabetes,” said Kukreja, a resident of Rajinder Nagar. With his helmet shop in Patel Nagar shut since the lockdown, he said he was finding it hard to save up for medicines and managed to get them for 50% of the market price at the pharmacy.

Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, DSGMC executive member said, “Amid the pandemic, many families are facing financial problems. Just as we give free food in langar, we decided to give medicines at discounted, wholesale rates. There is zero profit for us. If this is a success, we will open more such pharmacies in other gurdwaras.”

As news of the pharmacy spread, many visiting the gurdwara queued up outside. However, not all had prescriptions.

When Nishu Gupta (26) heard of the pharmacy, she decided to get medicines for her father who requires stroke medication. “They said we need a prescription and I was not prepared. Next time I visit the gurdwara, I will carry prescriptions,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd