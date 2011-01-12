Band Baaja Baarat

Imran Khan is now officially off the list of eligible bachelors. While the sangeet in Karjat drew in residents of tinselville by the drove,the Imran Khan-Avantika Malik wedding on Monday was a close-knit affair,attended mostly by family members. The groom looked dapper in a Varun Bahl-Karan Johar bandhgala,while Avantika Malik looked gorgeous in a white-and-red Manish Malhotra ghagra-choli.
Uncle Aamir Khan,who threw a party for the newly-weds post the court marriage,was dressed in a black embroidered sherwani and a stubble,drawing as many glances as his nephew. His wife Kiran Rao opted for a blue Anand Kabra sari. Aamirs ex-wife Reena Dutta wore a traditional garara. She was seen bonding with family friend Sarika. Aamirs son Junaid and daughter Ira too turned up looking their best.
