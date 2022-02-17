Ban on use of diesel generator sets lifted in Delhi-NCR

The ban on the use of diesel generator sets, which has been in place in Delhi-NCR from October 28 onwards, has been lifted.

The measures that were in place from October 28 onwards under the ‘very poor’ section of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been lifted. Apart from the ban on diesel gen sets, measures under the ‘very poor’ section included enhancing parking fees by three to four times, and stopping the use of coal and firewood in hotels. The GRAP is operationalised when air pollution worsens in the national capital.

The decision to lift these restrictions was taken by the sub-committee on the GRAP, chaired by Prashant Gargava, member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board. The committee’s order states that the air quality index (AQI) has been in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category over the last four to five days, and that the IMD had informed the committee at a recent meeting that the air quality in Delhi-NCR is not likely to reach the ‘very poor’ category, and is expected to be better in the coming days “due to improved meteorological conditions favouring dispersion of pollutants”.

The order, dated February 16, lists measures that must be continued. These include directions to the State Pollution Control Boards to ensure that large construction sites take measures for dust management, enforcement of rules to stop garbage burning, enforcement of pollution control norms at thermal power plants, periodic mechanised sweeping, and clearing of waste dumped on open land and by the roadside.

On Thursday, the AQI was 241, in the ‘poor’ category. It has remained in the ‘poor’ category from February 13 onwards. On February 19 and 20, AQI is likely to improve due to strong winds and better dispersion, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.