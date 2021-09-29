Ban on crackers in capital till Jan 1: Delhi Pollution Control Committee

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a ban on bursting and sale of all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2022 in the capital.

District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police have been told to implement the directions, the DPCC order states.

“Several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of Covid and large-scale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in agglomeration of people, in violation of social distancing norms, but also would result in high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Delhi. Under the prevalent pandemic crisis situation, this is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the possible high level of exposure to air pollutants leading to short and long term adverse health effects given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections,” the DPCC order, issued by Member Secretary K S Jayachandran, states.

The DPCC also noted that a December 2020 order issued by the National Green Tribunal stated that there would be a ban on sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Covid in NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the ‘poor’ and above category.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had banned the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers earlier this month.

“Delhi faces grave air pollution particularly in winter season and level of pollutants like particulate matter concentration goes much beyond the prescribed standards,” the DPCC said.