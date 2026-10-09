Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro extension gets Haryana government nod

The proposed 35.25-km Metro line linking Gurugram Sector 56 to Panchgaon, meanwhile, is awaiting final approval from the state government. The corridor will have 28 stations and connect to the Namo Bharat (RRTS) network.

The Haryana government on Tuesday approved the final feasibility report for the extension of the Metro line between Ballabgarh in Faridabad and Palwal, with the detailed project report (DPR) of the stretch being sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The proposed 35.25-km Metro line linking Gurugram Sector 56 to Panchgaon, meanwhile, is awaiting final approval from the state government. The corridor will have 28 stations and connect to the Namo Bharat (RRTS) network.

The developments were reviewed at the 66th board meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

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During the meeting, HMRTC Managing Director Ajay Kumar also briefed the board on two proposed Namo Bharat corridors.