Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro extension gets Haryana government nod

The proposed 35.25-km Metro line linking Gurugram Sector 56 to Panchgaon, meanwhile, is awaiting final approval from the state government. The corridor will have 28 stations and connect to the Namo Bharat (RRTS) network.
The Haryana government on Tuesday approved the final feasibility report for the extension of the Metro line between Ballabgarh in Faridabad and Palwal, with the detailed project report (DPR) of the stretch being sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
The proposed 35.25-km Metro line linking Gurugram Sector 56 to Panchgaon, meanwhile, is awaiting final approval from the state government. The corridor will have 28 stations and connect to the Namo Bharat (RRTS) network.
The developments were reviewed at the 66th board meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.
During the meeting, HMRTC Managing Director Ajay Kumar also briefed the board on two proposed Namo Bharat corridors.
The 136.3-km Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridor, estimated to cost Rs 33,051.15 crore, will have 17 proposed stations, with provision for four more. It will connect Delhi with the industrial hubs of Panipat and Karnal.
Moreover, a Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida-Greater Noida Namo Bharat corridor is under consideration. Officials said alignments and station locations for its Gurugram and Faridabad sections have been finalised at the state level, and the DPR has been sent to the concerned development authorities for comments.
The latest approvals are part of a broader push to expand Gurugram’s existing Metro network, which had not seen major extensions beyond the HUDA City Centre (Millennium City Centre) in over a decade.
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Currently, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) is executing the 28.5-km Millennium City Centre-Cyber City corridor. Approved at Rs 5,452 crore, the elevated line will have 27 stations and connect Old and New Gurugram through Palam Vihar, Sector 9 and Udyog Vihar. A 1.85-km spur from Basai village to the Dwarka Expressway is also planned.
Earlier this week, GMRL had invited bids for a Rs 1,662-crore civil construction package covering the stretch between Sector 9 and the Cyber City Metro station. Other proposed links include a 31-km corridor connection Sector 45 to Bata Chowk and an 11.15-km stretch linking Millennium City Centre to Gurugram railway station.
Rise in Rapid Metro ridership, revenue
Gurugram Rapid Metro recorded 88.81 lakh passengers between April and August, an 11.62% increase from 79.57 lakh during the same period last year.
Consequently, HMRTC’s operational revenue for the April-August period rose by 11.64%, reaching Rs 18.6 crore against Rs 16.66 crore recorded during the same period last year. Non-fare revenue also saw a significant jump of 64.34%, with rental income from station spaces rising to Rs 3.5 crore and the e-auction of advertising rights generating Rs 23.14 crore.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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