Balcony collapses at Gurgaon condo, two schoolgirls escape falling debris

Two girls on their way to school had a narrow escape on Thursday morning after the balcony of a flat at a residential high-rise in Gurgaon collapsed and the debris fell just metres away from them.
The incident occurred around 6.15 am at Imperia Esfera in Sector 37C. The balcony that collapsed was on the second floor of Tower E. The tower is partially occupied and still incomplete, residents said.
Videos from the spot show chunks of concrete and plaster strewn across the ground near parked scooters and cars.
Residents said the girls had just crossed the area when the balcony structure gave way.
“The school kids escaped,” Tower E resident Surinder Singh said.
“This is a part of long-standing issues we’ve had with the builder, who only tend to provide band-aid solutions. Possession has been delayed despite most buyers having paid 90% of the cost, and there are still no amenities,” he claimed.
He said residents are in touch with the builder and the local estate manager for an immediate resolution.
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Builder cites heavy rain, ongoing repair work
The developer of the society is Imperia Structures Limited. Its Chief Executive Officer Amrit Pal Singh told The Indian Express that the issue is being looked into.
“The balcony was already under repair by the company at the time of the incident; the flat was still in the company’s possession and had not been handed over,” Singh stated.
“Due to exceptionally heavy rainfall, water ingress affected the already weakened repair area, resulting in the collapse. Fortunately, the incident occurred within an under-repair unit, and the matter is being addressed with due diligence,” he said.
Former Residents’ Welfare Association president Rinky Singh said only 10-12 families lived in Tower E, which has 19 floors, since a lot of work is left. “The builder is yet to get an occupation certificate for at least two floors, and the EWS blocks are also pending,” she said.
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A guard posted near the tower in question said there was a loud thud at the time of the incident, and pillars near the balcony too appear bent.
In a similar incident on Monday morning, mounds of plaster had fallen off in the basement of Tower H at Adani Oyster high-rise in Sector 102 off the Dwarka Expressway.
That incident had led to a Hyundai sedan being significantly damaged.
While no injuries have been reported so far in either of the incidents, it has raised concerns among residents over construction quality of high-rise residential societies in Gurgaon.
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In February 2022, a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in Tower D of Chintels Paradiso collapsed to the first floor, killing two women and injuring a man. At least six towers of the 9 in the society in Sector 109 were later declared unsafe for habitation and slated for demolition.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More