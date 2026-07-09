Balcony collapses at Gurgaon condo, two schoolgirls escape falling debris

The balcony that collapsed was on the second floor of Tower E at Imperia Esfera in Sector 37C. (Express Photo)

Two girls on their way to school had a narrow escape on Thursday morning after the balcony of a flat at a residential high-rise in Gurgaon collapsed and the debris fell just metres away from them.

The incident occurred around 6.15 am at Imperia Esfera in Sector 37C. The balcony that collapsed was on the second floor of Tower E. The tower is partially occupied and still incomplete, residents said.

Videos from the spot show chunks of concrete and plaster strewn across the ground near parked scooters and cars.

Residents said the girls had just crossed the area when the balcony structure gave way.