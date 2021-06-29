scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Most Read

Balaji Srivastav gets additional charge as Delhi Police commissioner

The moves comes as present the Commissioner of Delhi Police S N Shrivastava is set to retire on Wednesday.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi |
Updated: June 29, 2021 5:06:05 pm
Balaji Srivastav, Delhi police commissionerBalaji Srivastav’s name was finalised for the next Delhi police commissioner by the Union Home Ministry | Photo: Delhi Police

Balaji Srivastav, a 1988 IPS officer, was on Tuesday given the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi. He is currently serving as the Special CP (vigilance) in Delhi Police and was earlier appointed as DG (Mizoram).

The moves comes as the present Commissioner of Delhi Police S N Shrivastava is set to retire on Wednesday. Srivastav’s name was finalised as the next Delhi Police commissioner by the Union Home Ministry.

Click here for more

An order, issued on Tuesday by Deputy Secretary (services) B G Krishnan stated, “Consequent upon the superannuation of S N Shrivastava, Commissioner of Delhi Police, Balaji Srivastav, will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi, in addition to his regular charges until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 29: Latest News

Advertisement