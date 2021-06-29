Balaji Srivastav gets additional charge as Delhi Police commissioner

Balaji Srivastav’s name was finalised for the next Delhi police commissioner by the Union Home Ministry | Photo: Delhi Police

Balaji Srivastav, a 1988 IPS officer, was on Tuesday given the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi. He is currently serving as the Special CP (vigilance) in Delhi Police and was earlier appointed as DG (Mizoram).

The moves comes as the present Commissioner of Delhi Police S N Shrivastava is set to retire on Wednesday. Srivastav’s name was finalised as the next Delhi Police commissioner by the Union Home Ministry.

An order, issued on Tuesday by Deputy Secretary (services) B G Krishnan stated, “Consequent upon the superannuation of S N Shrivastava, Commissioner of Delhi Police, Balaji Srivastav, will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi, in addition to his regular charges until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”